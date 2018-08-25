TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Seven analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.46. TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,795. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In related news, Director John C. G. Oleary purchased 2,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,455 shares in the company, valued at $342,886.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 467.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,285,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,915 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $79,451,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 105.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,261,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,893 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 242.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,800,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,616 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 95.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,292,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

