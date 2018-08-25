TE Connectivity (TEL) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TE Connectivity earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.2546945522891 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.