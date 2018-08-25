TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $387,000 in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $875,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRTEA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

