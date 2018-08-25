TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,900 CubeSmart (CUBE)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on CubeSmart from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.07. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

