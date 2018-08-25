TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 13.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 79.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in InterDigital by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 7.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey K. Belk sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $47,230.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $461,587.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,260 shares of company stock valued at $517,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $82.70 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. InterDigital had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. National Securities initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

