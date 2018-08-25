TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Aptinyx Inc (APTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

In related news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 2,400 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Kidd purchased 6,700 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 566,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,400 over the last 90 days.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

APTX opened at $23.34 on Friday. Aptinyx Inc has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.