TBC Bank Group (TBCG) Given New GBX 2,285 Price Target at Peel Hunt

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,150 ($27.48) to GBX 2,285 ($29.21) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,025 ($25.89) target price on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of LON:TBCG opened at GBX 1,646 ($21.04) on Tuesday. TBC Bank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,400 ($17.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,904 ($24.34).

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

