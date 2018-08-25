TBC Bank Group (TBCG) Given New GBX 2,285 Price Target at Peel Hunt

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,150 ($27.48) to GBX 2,285 ($29.21) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,025 ($25.89) target price on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of LON:TBCG opened at GBX 1,646 ($21.04) on Tuesday. TBC Bank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,400 ($17.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,904 ($24.34).

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

