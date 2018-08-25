Tarsus Group’s (TRS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Tarsus Group (LON:TRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRS. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.60) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON TRS opened at GBX 300 ($3.83) on Thursday. Tarsus Group has a twelve month low of GBX 273 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 336 ($4.30).

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; reinforces its trade shows through online interaction; and leadership conferences.

