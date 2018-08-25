Tarrant L. Sibley Sells 1,525 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Hasbro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 88.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.59.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

