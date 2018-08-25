Target (TGT) PT Raised to $90.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners set a $91.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.
Shares of Target stock opened at $87.31 on Thursday. Target has a one year low of $54.04 and a one year high of $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.
In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,255,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,982 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,496,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,620,000 after purchasing an additional 90,489 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,768,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,546,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.
Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.