Target (TGT) PT Raised to $90.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners set a $91.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of Target stock opened at $87.31 on Thursday. Target has a one year low of $54.04 and a one year high of $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Target will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,255,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,982 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,496,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,620,000 after purchasing an additional 90,489 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,768,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,546,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

