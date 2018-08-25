Takung Art (TKAT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Takung Art Co., Ltd. originated and manages an online trading platform for acquiring and selling shared ownership units in Asian fine art, jewelry and precious gem, through its subsidiary. Takung Art Co., Ltd. is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Takung Art has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

