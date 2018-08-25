Syntel (SYNT) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Syntel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Syntel in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Syntel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wellington Shields lowered Syntel from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Syntel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syntel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of SYNT stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Syntel has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Syntel had a return on equity of 3,237.31% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Syntel will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Murlidhar Reddy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $132,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syntel by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syntel during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Syntel during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Syntel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Syntel during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation, information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics and Telecom. The Banking and Financial Services segment assists clients in the areas, such as cards and payments, retail banking, wholesale banking, consumer lending, risk management, investment banking, reconciliations, fraud analysis, mobile banking, and compliance and securities services.

