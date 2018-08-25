Swiss National Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $88,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLF opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. ValuEngine raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

