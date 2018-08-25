Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Centene Corp (CNC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $82,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Centene Corp has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $145.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 472,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,071,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,800. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Centene to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.18.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.