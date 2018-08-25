Swiss National Bank Acquires 33,800 Shares of Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,763 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $76,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 6.5% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 23,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $153,496.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,139,925.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivasan Sivaram sold 63,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $5,516,590.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,668 shares of company stock worth $8,414,669. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Western Digital stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

