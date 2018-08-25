Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

SGY stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.34. 1,021,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,241. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.76.

In related news, Director Paul Colborne purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. Also, Director Keith Elliott Macdonald sold 17,805 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total transaction of C$37,746.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 135,911 shares of company stock valued at $322,299.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. GMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

