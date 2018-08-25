SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – SunTrust Banks upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.98. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Nordson had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDSN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.11.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $135.89 on Thursday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $151.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,721.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.