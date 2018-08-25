Sun Life Financial INC Takes $403,000 Position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX)

Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,576 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $85,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $67.50.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.28 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 74.33% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. research analysts expect that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Re/Max’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Re/Max in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Re/Max in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

