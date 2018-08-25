Sun Life Financial INC Buys New Position in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STOR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Store Capital by 326.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

