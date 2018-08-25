Sun Communities (SUI) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sun Communities earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8837070217179 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.15.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $271.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Sun Communities from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $625,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,606,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 367 communities comprising approximately 126,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

