Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMU. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Friday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

