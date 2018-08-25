Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 906,224 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 179,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,041,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,854,000 after acquiring an additional 409,753 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 315,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 47,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 469,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.81 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

