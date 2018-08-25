Strs Ohio Acquires 2,809 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $99,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total transaction of $332,305.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,230 shares of company stock worth $17,591,265. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $249.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $580.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

