Strayer Education Inc (STRA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the health services provider on Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Strayer Education has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strayer Education to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of STRA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,682. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Strayer Education has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $138.84.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. Strayer Education had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Strayer Education will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Strayer Education to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strayer Education to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Strayer Education in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $4,087,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Brock sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $450,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,238 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,313. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

