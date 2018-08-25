STRAKS (STAK) Price Reaches $0.0449 on Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $333,036.00 and $191.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Crex24 and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,771.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.88 or 0.04134335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.89 or 0.07960279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00858528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.01369680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00185627 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.02056999 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042272 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00300264 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 44,838,910 coins and its circulating supply is 7,420,526 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

