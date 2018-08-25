Stifel Nicolaus Raises Pure Storage (PSTG) Price Target to $24.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $3,229,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,175,438 shares of company stock valued at $168,074,680 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $23,904,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $12,247,000. AO Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 7.1% during the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 65.2% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

