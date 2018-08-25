Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 22,120 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 57.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,439 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 80.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 31,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 6.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,266,000 after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 272.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Shares of TCO opened at $64.92 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.16, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $152.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

