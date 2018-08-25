Steris PLC (STE) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,014 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Steris by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Steris by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 20.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 2,806 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $297,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $148,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,592 shares of company stock worth $4,305,521. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

NYSE STE opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.14. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $117.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. Steris had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.