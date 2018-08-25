Steris PLC (STE) Holdings Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Steris were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 739.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $378,981.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,963.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,592 shares of company stock worth $4,305,521. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $117.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.63 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

