Stepan (SCL) Receives $33.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $300,696.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,137,526.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frank Pacholec sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,458 shares of company stock valued at $479,974. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,279,000 after buying an additional 176,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stepan by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stepan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Stepan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 299,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Stepan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,276,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.21. Stepan has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.90 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

