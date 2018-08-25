Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the conglomerate on Saturday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

SPLP opened at $16.95 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Steel Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; manufactures and supplies fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

