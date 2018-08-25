State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 250,800 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (KGC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 952,184 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 250,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 152.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 209.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,036 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 75.3% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 134,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 147.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 201,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 119,836 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.