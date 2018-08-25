State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 10,000 Shares of Cubic Co. (CUB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cubic were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cubic by 69.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cubic during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cubic by 21.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cubic by 19.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cubic during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cubic news, insider David H. Buss sold 2,917 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $215,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Harrison sold 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $73,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Cubic had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.89) EPS. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

