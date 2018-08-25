State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $17.13 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 66.13 and a current ratio of 66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $83.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

