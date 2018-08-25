State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,660 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (SON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Signition LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Signition LP now owns 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $56,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin P. Mahoney sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $63,853.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “$56.02” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Sonoco Products to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

NYSE SON opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

