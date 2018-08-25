State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,549 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,303,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $319,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,480 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,829 shares of company stock valued at $11,457,829. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $264.28 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $186.00 and a 1-year high of $264.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.