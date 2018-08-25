State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,270 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 236,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 236,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 236,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $148,725.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,409.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXS opened at $57.49 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Axis Capital’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axis Capital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Axis Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axis Capital in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

