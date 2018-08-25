Starbucks (SBUX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a $51.15 rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Starbucks stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 5,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 13.3% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 36,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

