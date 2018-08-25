Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $91.76 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 553,202 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.16% of Hanesbrands worth $91,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,216,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,654 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 80,016 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,842,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.76.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.64 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $538,978.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,348.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

