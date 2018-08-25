Stag Industrial (STAG) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stag Industrial earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7957777312116 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

STAG opened at $28.57 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $85.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.32 million. analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.1183 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 84.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stag Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (the ?Company?) is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

