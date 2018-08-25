STAAR Surgical (STAA) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) – William Blair cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a report released on Monday, August 20th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STAA. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $44.80 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4,475.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In other news, Director William P. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $206,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,317.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 367.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

