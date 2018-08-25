SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.21

News stories about SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SS&C Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.5612570220745 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $908.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.