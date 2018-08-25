SportyCo Market Cap Hits $750,864.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. SportyCo has a market cap of $750,864.00 and $93,511.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ChaoEX, Coinbe and OKEx. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00266623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00151255 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035456 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,827,425 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, OKEx, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

