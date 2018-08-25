Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $841-857 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.80 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $6.12 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.64.

In other news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 2,822,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $13,492,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,617,652 shares of company stock valued at $23,189,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

