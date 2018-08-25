Splunk (SPLK) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. FIG Partners reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.10.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $123.69 on Friday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $126.43. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $3,884,687.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,095 shares in the company, valued at $34,555,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $1,829,919.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,964,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 119.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,673 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 46.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 984,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after buying an additional 312,893 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 249,001 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 81.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,565 shares of the software company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.