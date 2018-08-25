Splunk (SPLK) Given New $115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.10.

SPLK opened at $123.69 on Friday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $3,884,687.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $484,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,426 shares of company stock worth $8,319,665. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $960,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 20.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Splunk by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 925,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,019,000 after acquiring an additional 166,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

