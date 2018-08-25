Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,514,909 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,540,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 365,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,292,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,670,000 after purchasing an additional 697,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,311,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 140,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,697,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,691,000 after purchasing an additional 936,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

NYSE SRC opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.47. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

