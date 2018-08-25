SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 4.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPY. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $165,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $187,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $287.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $242.93 and a 1 year high of $287.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

