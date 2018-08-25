SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,812 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $53,354,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $46,231,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,629,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $22,367,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $12,732,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $33.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

