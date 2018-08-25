SP Plus Corp (SP) Stake Lessened by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 778,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 266,568 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 244.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 241,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 171,291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 33.4% in the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 679,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after purchasing an additional 170,259 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 33.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 267,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 24.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. SP Plus Corp has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.06%. analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $36,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $153,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

